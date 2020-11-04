RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees will see two new faces and one incumbent following results from the 2020 general election.
SCSD1 had three positions open on the board, one for each area of the district — Ranchester, Dayton and Big Horn.
Mercedes Biteman ran unopposed for the Ranchester seat, taking her place on the board with 2,199 votes to 70 write-ins.
Chad Baker, bank president at Security State Bank, beat out incumbent and retired teacher Penny A. Mentock-Barkan 1,602 votes to 925.
“It’s great,” Baker told The Sheridan Press Tuesday night. “We’ve been watching the results come in on our phones in the house. It’s exciting.”
Baker said he is excited to be a servant and learn everything he can to help the district. Baker said he’s eager to bring his strengths in to make the board better.
Eric Lofgren, a lifelong member of the Dayton community and recent appointee to the SCSD1 board in March 2020, will retain his seat as the Dayton representative on the board. Lofgren beat out opponent Jordon McDonald 1,628 votes to 704.
Those elected into the positions will take their respective seats on the board officially in January 2021.
Lofgren, McDonald and Mentock-Barkan did not respond to request for comment by press time Wednesday.