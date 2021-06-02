SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved the creation of two new subdivisions during their June 1 meeting.
The largest of the newly approved subdivisions is the 75.34-acre P&P Subdivision, located adjacent to Paradise Park Road. The subdivision will include 17 residential lots ranging in size from 1-1.4 acres. The subdivision will be a conservation design meaning two lots, a 29.83-acre parcel and a 22.92-acre parcel, will remain undeveloped and used as farmland and riparian area.
This balance between developing the land and maintaining habitat appealed to Commissioner Terry Cram.
“To me, this is a win-win for the county,” Cram said. “We’ll have some smaller residential lots, but we’ll also have a lot of open space that can be used for ag. I think these (conservation design subdivisions) are just all-around good deals.”
The P&P subdivision was approved unanimously by the commission.
The commission also approved the Oxbow Ranch Subdivision, located off of Highway 331. The 50.35-acre property will be divided into six residential lots ranging in size from 5 acres to 20.6 acres.
Prior to the approval of the subdivision, the commissioners approved landowner Randall Huckeba’s request to have private, not public, access to the subdivision.
“We’d like to keep it private, more rural,” said Thomas Tucker with Prestfeldt Surveying. “That not only benefits the Huckebas but all the landowners.”
County planner Mark Reid said the request was not uncommon for smaller subdivisions.
“Our standard is a 60-foot public road right-of-way dedication,” Reid said. “But we’ve had several that are private…typically those with three or fewer lots.”
Prior to the approval of the subdivision, commissioners also expressed concern about the location of the subdivision in a flood plain.
The commissioners approved the subdivision with several flood-plain-related conditions including requiring Huckeba to get a county-approved Floodplain Development Permit for areas with recently placed fill material and for the installation of any road, utility and drainage infrastructure.
This ultimately wasn’t enough for Commission Chair Nick Siddle, who voted against the subdivision due to his concerns about its location.
“Having been out there during the flood… I’m really concerned about the floodplain aspect of this thing,” Siddle said. “I really am. And I’m concerned about the bridge that goes across there. I’ve driven out there when water’s flowing on both sides of that bridge and I’m certainly concerned about it…I have to yield to probably better expertise than myself, but I’d like to express my concerns about that.”
The preliminary plat of the Oxbow Ranch Subdivision was approved on a vote of 4-1.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commission appointed 11 county residents to seats on various county boards.
Among the appointees were Luke Sander to a three-year term on the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Board; Lynn Custis and Seth Ulvestad to three-year terms on the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation board; Ron Mischke and Jenifer Shassetz to five-year terms on the Sheridan Memorial Hospital board; John Seely and Dave Willis to three-year terms on the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission; Carrie Edinger and Christina Haworth to three-year terms on the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission; and Angela Knutson and Maureen Olsen to the Sheridan County Library System board.
After appointing the new board members, commissioners Siddle and Christi Haswell expressed their thanks to the community members who stepped up and dedicated their time to the county’s volunteer boards.
“I would just like to thank all of our applicants,” Haswell said. “We had a great pool of applications in our community. It’s just a great way to serve the county, and I want to thank folks for their time and efforts.”