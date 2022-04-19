STORY — Two presentations will be offered April 24 at Kearney Community Hall at 2 p.m.
Sharie Shada, the Fort Phil Kearny superintendent, will provide a Shining Mountain Interpretive Center update. In addition, Dave McKee will present, “The Bozeman Trail: A Journey to National Historic Trail Designation. McKee is president of the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association.
The events are free and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site at 307-684-7629.