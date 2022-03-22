SHERIDAN — Dave Kenney was supposed to have lunch with his friend Joe Steger a couple Wednesdays ago, but Steger called beforehand to say he wouldn’t make it that day.
“Dave, I can’t make lunch. I’m going to Poland,” Steger said.
Although Steger, a real estate agent from Sheridan, has no military background, he told Kenney he’d never seen a greater demonstration of right versus wrong than the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, and felt he needed to help.
After receiving a call from a pair of former Army special forces medical sergeants headed to Ukraine to provide medical services, Steger planned to leverage Ukrainian connections he made while living in the District of Columbia, including a Ukrainian who could serve as an interpreter for the group, to assist with the mission.
Within 24 hours of his conversation with the retired special forces sergeants, Steger had canceled his lunch with Kenney and boarded a plane to Poland. He had joined a team, composed of his associates — the two retired special forces medical sergeants and the Ukrainian interpreter — as well as a registered nurse from San Antonio, Texas.
“We had a team of problem solvers that think unconventionally,” Steger said.
Steger’s team joined a growing number of volunteers — especially veterans — from the U.S. and other countries heading to Ukraine to provide emergency aid or even join the fight on behalf of the Ukrainian government.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement Feb. 27 establishing the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, authorizing foreigners to join the Ukrainian armed forces on contract and inviting them to do so.
“Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” Zelensky’s statement said.
Russian officials, meanwhile, have unequivocally warned westerners not to get involved, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov’s statements to the Russian News Agency.
“None of the mercenaries the West is sending to Ukraine to fight for the nationalist regime in [Kyiv] can be considered as combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law or enjoy the status of prisoners of war…” Konashenkov said. “At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals.”
Federal and state officials, too, have largely dissuaded Americans — and Wyomingites — from joining the conflict. The U.S. Department of State has issued a “do not travel” warning for Ukraine, and Sen. John Barasso, R-Wyoming, encouraged Wyomingites to donate or volunteer for aid organizations rather than traveling to Ukraine.
“The best thing that people in Wyoming and around the country can do is pray for the people of Ukraine and donate to reputable aid groups working with Ukrainian refugees,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, said.
By the time he was supposed to have lunch with Kenney, however, Steger had made up his mind to join his associates in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid, rather than join Zelensky’s International Legion.
When Kenney, a retired Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel, heard of Steger’s plans, he wanted to do what he could to support the mission. Kenney said his body was too broken down from his more than two decades in the Army to allow him to join the team in Ukraine; his six injured vertebrae, replaced hip and hard-to-find medications wouldn’t allow him to trek into another war zone.
But, Kenney realized, he could still contribute to the team. Like all Green Berets, he was trained to work in ambiguous environments with moving parts, and he'd been involved in similar situations while on active duty. Besides, Kenney wanted something to do, something that would infuse his days with meaning and purpose.
The team would need an organizer, a logistics man, someone to synthesize information and direct resources to the right place at the right time. Kenney could do that from the comfort of his makeshift operations center, operated out of a camper on his property in Ranchester.
“You don’t send somebody to charge at the gates of hell with just one fire bucket,” Kenney said.
Kenney’s operations center could provide additional fire buckets to the team.
The team arrived in eastern Europe around March 10, Kenney said. Their priorities were three-fold: to provide surgical care; to bring in medical supplies and ensure the supplies are put to use effectively; and to evacuate civilians when and where needed.
Steger said the team volunteered their time — 24 hours per day, 7 days a week — to provide assistance on the ground.
The team said they established a bomb shelter, with mattresses, blankets, food preparation and clean water, for 42 orphans fleeing eastern Ukraine. They’ve moved more than a half dozen “high-value” families — families in particular peril or families with valuable skills, like health care providers — from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to safer places in the country.
Last week, the team set up a logistics hub on the Polish side of the border to stockpile medical supplies and armor for medical workers ahead of when these supplies are desperately needed.
“They’re in the middle of a war zone,” Kenney said. “And it does not ever make sense to wait until you need something to come back to the United States of America to ask for donations, ask for assistance.”
Maintaining such a small, compact group allowed the team to act more quickly, Kenney said, without the bureaucracy or oversight that might govern larger aid organizations.
Upon arrival in Ukraine, Steger said the team met with large humanitarian organizations. Although Steger said these organizations are doing a good job in a difficult situation, the bureaucratic red tape involved in disseminating aid results in two to three weeks of paperwork and delays.
“Bureaucracy within more traditional aid organizations is staggering right now,” Steger said.
Steger explained his team works to get aid into people’s hands more quickly. While some might question the team’s discretion, Steger said the team is guided by knowledgeable former military folks and allowed sufficient autonomy to act efficiently.
The team is currently underwritten by The Warrior’s Journey, a Christian organization intended to help veterans find purpose after their military life. The organization’s website shows channels earmarked donations to “Ukrainian Relief.”
Kenney’s job in his Ranchester camper, meanwhile, involves making sure the team has the right resources, including money, gas and medical supplies, as well as maintaining knowledge of the team’s physical location, to ensure the team can be located in the event of an emergency. Kenney said he has gathered the right people, right networks, right resources from across the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and South America to assist the team.
Kenney also advises the team and helps them brainstorm the best possible answer to the problems they face. Together, Kenney said, the team makes better decisions.
Although he’s back in the U.S. for now, Steger said he plans to return to Ukraine. When exactly that will happen remains unknown, but Steger said his family and friends in Sheridan are supportive of his work. He even has plans to start his own organization to continue his aid work in the country.
The conflict remains in its early stages, but Kenney said Steger and the team have been successful so far.
“We’re doing the jobs that need to be done right now,” Kenney said.