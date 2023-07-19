Court gavel judge stock
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — According to a media release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Sheridan men were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring. Jeffery Johnson, 33, and Michael Kelli, 23, were discovered by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to be involved in an influx of methamphetamine being distributed in the Lovell area in October 2021.

According to court documents, DCI agents conducted interviews with known and unknown drug distributors in the area and executed search warrants to identify key players distributing the methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was transported from California to Wyoming by rental cars, a Greyhound bus and the U.S. Postal Service.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

