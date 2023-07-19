SHERIDAN — According to a media release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Sheridan men were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring. Jeffery Johnson, 33, and Michael Kelli, 23, were discovered by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to be involved in an influx of methamphetamine being distributed in the Lovell area in October 2021.
According to court documents, DCI agents conducted interviews with known and unknown drug distributors in the area and executed search warrants to identify key players distributing the methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was transported from California to Wyoming by rental cars, a Greyhound bus and the U.S. Postal Service.
Johnson received 110 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kelli was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
This crime was investigated by DCI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys T.J. Forwood and Michael Elmore.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.