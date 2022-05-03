On April 29, 2022, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska promoted Officer Jeremy Kmett to corporal and Cpl. Nevada Krinkee to sergeant.
Cpl. Kmett was sworn in as an officer for Sheridan Police Department in April 2018.
Sgt. Krinkee has served the community as a police corporal since December 2018 and was sworn in as an officer in October 2017.
Kmett and Krinkee serve the community in the Patrol Operations Bureau.
Hiring and promoting the right people are two of the most important responsibilities of a police chief, according to a press release from SPD. Sound hiring and promoting practices:
• Acquires staff with desired character traits and knowledge base in a position to guide the department to support city of Sheridan goals.
• Ensures supervision at all levels is in place to help a chief of police make sure rights of community members are protected, federal and state laws are followed and proper department procedures are followed.