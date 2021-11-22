RANCHESTER — The Tongue River Valley Community Center and Sheridan Recreation District will each host a Turkey Trot event on Nov. 25.
The event in Ranchester will begin at 8 a.m. at the TRVCC. The fee to participate is two nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Community Holiday Food Drive. For more information, call 307-655-9419.
The Sheridan Recreation District event will include a 2.8-mile run/walk as well as a 1-mile children’s race. Participants are asked to donate to The Food Group or the local school running teams. The race will begin at 10 a.m., but registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers.
The Sheridan event will take place in Kendrick Park. For more information, call 307-674-7405.