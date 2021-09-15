SHERIDAN — Tyler Truman Julian will lead a poetry and art writing workshop at SAGE Community Arts Sept. 25.
Attendees of the workshop will spend one full day writing about what they see and how it changes what they think and feel. They’ll then write about the pieces on display in Amy Brakeman Livezey’s mixed media show and during the last week of the show will have a poetry reading.
The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour break for lunch. The follow-up evening to complete the work and offer a reading will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The cost to participate is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers.
To learn more, see artinsheridan.com.