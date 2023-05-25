SHERIDAN — After 14 years of work at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, bookkeeper Beth Tyser celebrated her retirement Wednesday. Tyser has served as the library’s bookkeeper since 2009 and said her work at the library made Sheridan feel like home to her.

Originally hailing from Cheyenne, Tyser attended college at Mesa Community College in Arizona and has been involved in the bookkeeping profession since 1978. Tyser said she bounced around between several occupations between Wyoming and Arizona before moving to Sheridan and feeling as though she’d found her perfect environment.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

