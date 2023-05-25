SHERIDAN — After 14 years of work at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, bookkeeper Beth Tyser celebrated her retirement Wednesday. Tyser has served as the library’s bookkeeper since 2009 and said her work at the library made Sheridan feel like home to her.
Originally hailing from Cheyenne, Tyser attended college at Mesa Community College in Arizona and has been involved in the bookkeeping profession since 1978. Tyser said she bounced around between several occupations between Wyoming and Arizona before moving to Sheridan and feeling as though she’d found her perfect environment.
“I love the size of Sheridan, I love the layout, Whitney Park and Kendrick Park and the library,” Tyser said. “The staff has been fantastic to work with and for… I’ve worked at a lot of places and the library has been the best.”
A longtime book lover and librarygoer, Tyser said some of her favorite aspects of Sheridan’s public library include the fireplace, the extensive selection of nonfiction and the idyllic children’s area.
“You go in there and it’s just this fantasyland. When I was a kid, I used to go to the Carnegie Library in Cheyenne and we didn’t have anything like the children’s library here,” Tyser said.
Interim Library Director Michelle Havenga said when Tyser first took the job in 2009, much of the library’s existing bookkeeping documentation was being kept in paper ledgers. Tyser spearheaded digitizing the records, updating the library’s bookkeeping system to what it is today and has been training a new bookkeeper, Michael McLane, ahead of her retirement to “distill all of her knowledge — which is vast — into little bits of stuff,” said Havenga.
As for her future, Tyser said she plans to relax, take care of her spring cleaning and enjoy all that Sheridan has to offer — including the public library.
“I just love Sheridan. I think it’s going to be a wonderful place to retire and I’ll still be visiting the library,” Tyser said.
Staff and patrons of the library gathered Wednesday to congratulate Tyser on her retirement with parting gifts of cake, cards and her favorite local pizza.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.