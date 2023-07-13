big horn bear_001.jpg
A black bear cub checks to see if the coast is clear before climbing down from a tree in Big Horn Thursday, May 12, 2022. According to Wyoming Game and Fish Department Information and Education Specialist Christina Schmidt, a bear spotted roaming Big Horn was located and euthanized June 20, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has euthanized a significant number of bears each year due to a variety of camping situations, Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson said.

“Over the last several years, we have had an ever increasing number of issues with bears getting into improperly stored food and garbage that results in the [Wyoming] Game and Fish [Department] having to euthanize what seems to be more bears every year in the forest,” Johnson said. “Our employees see a lot of dispersed campsites where bears have gotten into their garbage and we are left to clean up that mess.”

