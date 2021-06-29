SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials announced the implementation of Stage One fire restrictions Monday, just as area residents and visitors prepare for the Fourth of July weekend.
Despite recent moisture over the weekend, hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming weeks.
“With increasing seasonal fire danger, we are implementing these restrictions to protect public health and safety,” Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said. “These fire restrictions will remain in place in the entirety of the Bighorn National Forest until further notice. Our fire managers will continue to monitor conditions and if they improve, we will reassess the restrictions. Coming in and out of fire restrictions is not feasible over short periods of time, and we appreciate the public’s understanding of the potential fire situations.”
The Sheridan Press followed up with Fire Management Officer Jon Warder to discuss the restrictions.
The Sheridan Press: The announcement of the restrictions notes “record levels of dryness” for fuel moistures. How are fuel moistures levels collected and analyzed? What are this year’s numbers, compared to say last year or average?
Warder: Fuel moistures are sampled by fire crews cutting a slice of a log and putting them in a dryer for 24 hours. They are weighed before being dried and then after to get the percent moisture remaining. While twigs and needles contribute readily to rapid fire spread, the dryness of these larger fuels has been shown to predict large fires and crown fires better. The grass has seldom been a carrier of fire up high on the forest. Before this past weekend’s rain, our large fuels were showing a fuel moisture of 10%, when our modelling indicates that large fuels less than 12% are often involved in our large fires. Compared to last year, we didn’t hit 10% on the forest until the end of July and last year was pretty dry for us. So, we were at least a month ahead of what last year was. There is a fuels moisture database that we log this info into, if you wanted to “geek out” and see what’s up comparatively.
TSP: Why do you think competition for fire fighting resources is tough right now? Is it more difficult this year to get resources than in years past? If so, why?
Warder: Nationally, we moved to a Planning Level 4 last week, meaning the large fire activity was quite high across the nation for this early in the fire season. That, combined with the national fire outlooks that were released a couple weeks ago indicating a drought in many parts of the West, means fire managers are concerned that this will be a long fire season, and we need to manage fatigue and availability of resources accordingly. Large fires in the Rocky Mountain area were competing significantly for resources last week. With the weather reprieve, that has eased up some. This means that anything we can do at the local level (such as fire restrictions) to help lower the overall fire occurrence keeps these resources available for other priority fires where larger populations are at risk.
TSP: How can folks in the forest tell the difference between a USFS established campground and fire ring versus one that they shouldn’t use under these restrictions. One we get asked most about, for example, is the Park Reservoir campsite where there are established fire rings.
Warder: An established campground is one that has a Forest Service installed sign indicating it’s a campground (for example, “East Fork Campground”) and has designated sites within it. The logic is these sites are patrolled more often and have more fuel reductions around them. While there may be rings at Park Reservoir (unknown if installed by USFS or just eager campers) and some sites were numbered to help track the dispersed camping regulations (14-day stay limit), Park Reservoir dispersed campsites are not an official developed campground.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following are prohibited:
- Igniting, building, attending, maintaining or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the Forest Service has installed and maintained at its developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas). EXCEPT: The use of a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill or sheep herder-type stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of ¼ inch or less.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8-oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
- Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8-oz. capacity and rating of 2A) with the operator.
- Using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.
- Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch.
Violation of these regulations is punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.
According to the USFS, almost 90 percent of all wildfires on public lands are started by humans. It is every forest visitor’s responsibility to recreate responsibly and follow best practices. To report a fire, call 9-1-1. As we near the Fourth of July holiday, visitors are reminded that fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.
For more information on the Bighorn National Forest, see fs.usda.gov/bighorn.