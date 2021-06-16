UCROSS — Ucross established a National Advisory Council in 2020 to help share about the Ucross artist residency program and announced its 2021 council members.
The council is made up of Ucross alumni, supporters and business leaders who share a commitment to the organization's mission, financial sustainability and vision for the future.
In addition to sharing about the program, members of the council will celebrate achievements of alumni artists, advise staff and board on trends in contemporary arts and letters, promote fellowship opportunities to artists across the country and focus particularly on underserved communities, including Indigenous artists who may apply to Ucross' fellowship for Native American visual artists and writers.
The 2021 Ucross National Advisory Council members include
Martirene Alcántara, visual artist, Mexico City, Mexico, New York, New York; Gene Back (co-chair), composer, multi-instrumentalist, Los Angeles, California; Chris Castro, consultant, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Christie Davis, major gifts officer, Smithsonian Museum of American Art, Washington, D.C.; Carolyn Eason, former Ucross trustee, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Judith Freeman, writer, Fairfield, Idaho, Los Angeles, California; Mary Garland, former Ucross trustee and president of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, Laramie; Andrea Hanley, chief curator at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Anthony Hernandez, visual artist, Fairfield, Idaho, Los Angeles, California; Steve Jimenez (co-chair), writer, producer, Santa Fe, New Mexico, New York, New York; Rainey Knudson, writer, editor, founder of Glasstire, Houston, Texas; Karen Kitchel, visual artist, Ventura, California; Josh Kun, writer, curator, music critic, professor in cross-cultural communication, USC Annenberg School for Communications, Pasadena, California; T. Allen (Tim) Lawson, visual artist, Sheridan; Gerald Peters, gallerist, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Jackson, New York, New York; John Ryan, Partner, Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, New York; Elissa Schappell, writer, editor, Brooklyn, New York; Lawrence Schiller, photojournalist, producer, director, president of the Norman Mailer Center, Newtown, Pennsylvania; Louise Steinman, writer, artist, literary curator, Los Angeles, Calfornia; Josette Urso, visual artist, Brooklyn, New York; and Nina Wiener, editor-in-chief, Mayo Clinic Press, New York, New York.