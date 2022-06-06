UCROSS — Ucross Foundation officials announced a $5 million fundraising campaign during its inaugural Founder’s Day festivities Saturday. The campaign will finance capital improvements, including a renovation of the Ucross Art Gallery and construction of a new dance studio, as well as support artists-in-residence and community outreach projects.
In celebration of what would have been Ucross Foundation Founder Raymond Plank’s 100th birthday, Ucross’ Founder’s Day invited guests to explore open artist studios and catch a glimpse of the writing, visual art, performances and music made at the ranch. As guests completed tours of the grounds and gathered in the shade of the Ranch House, Ucross President William Belcher took his place behind a podium to announce the campaign.
“This is the future of Ucross,” Belcher said to the crowd.
The campaign will fund two major construction projects at Ucross: a renovation of the Ucross Art Gallery and the construction of a dance studio and performance space.
The renovated art gallery, located in Ucross’ Big Red Barn, will result in a two-story central room, with exhibition areas on both floors and space to accommodate large-scale works of art, Belcher said. The renovation will also offer upgrades to the gallery’s technology for the installation of digital media, auditory and other immersive exhibitions. Each year, Belcher said the foundation plans to present two to three exhibitions in the gallery — as well as educational programming, artist talks and public workshops associated with the exhibitions — with an emphasis on Ucross alumni art and art inspired by the American West. Entry to the gallery is free and open to the public.
The foundation is also constructing a dance studio and performance space connected to the Big Red Barn. The new addition will feature mirrors and rehearsal space, Karen Kelly, the Arete Design Group architect of the construction at Ucross, explained during a tour of the space, as well as an accordion-style door and patio. This way, artists will be able to both rehearse and perform in the space, as audience members watch from the patio.
“We envision the space as a state-of-the-art studio for dancers and performers. But it is also a flexible performance space that connects the indoor and outdoor, which provides a whole new set of opportunities for our artists-in-residence, as well as the public,” Belcher said.
Construction for both projects is well underway, and foundation officials anticipate they will be completed in fall 2022.
In addition to the construction projects, the campaign will support the foundation’s artist residency program. In 2021, Ucross began a pilot program offering stipends for artists to offset a portion of the travel costs and lost income incurred during the artists’ two-, four- or six-week residencies. The campaign will continue this program, Belcher said, ensuring artists from all backgrounds, at all levels of their careers, may participate in Ucross residencies.
Finally, the campaign will allow for Ucross to continue building connections with communities in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Belcher said the foundation will host the Ucross Arts Festival, in conjunction with Sheridan Celebrate the Arts, in August and plans to make Founder’s Day an annual event. In February 2023 — in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the foundation’s first artist residency — Ucross will welcome U.S. Poet Laureate and Ucross alumna Joy Harjo for a series of events, including a craft discussion at Sheridan College and an evening of poetry and music at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
“Like Founder’s Day, [the weekend with Joy Harjo] is also an example of what Ucross can do to better connect what happens here at Ucross with our community in Sheridan and Johnson counties, in Wyoming and throughout the Mountain West,” Belcher said.
So far, Belcher said the foundation has secured $2.8 million of its $5 million goal. The foundation will rely on contributions from individuals and organizations; all gifts to Ucross between now and the end of 2023 will count toward the $5 million goal.
“We are all invested in Ucross’ future and its continued success…I’m heartened by the generosity of the trustees and lead donors, but we have a lot of work to do. I hope others will join us by supporting the camping and celebrating Ucross’ past, present and future,” Ucross Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Jim Nelson said.