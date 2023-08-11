Ucross foundation in Fall stock
Courtesy photo | Caitlin Addlesperger

UCROSS — This week, artists from across the nation traveled to Ucross for the start of fall 2023 session, which marks the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed artist residency program.

From August through early December, 60 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists will be at Ucross, which is located on a historic 20,000-acre ranch among the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming. This session’s cohort was selected from 635 applicants by an independent jury of artists and leaders in the field.

Recommended for you