Julie Klett

UCROSS — Ucross announced this week that Julie Klett is the new manager of its acclaimed artist residency program in northern Wyoming.

A native of rural New Hampshire, Klett joins Ucross with two decades of experience in project management, marketing and development, paired with a background in the arts. Most recently, she produced events for the town of Estes Park, Colorado. Other key professional positions include communications director for the New Hampshire Audubon and director of donor relations for the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, for which she helped raise millions of dollars.

