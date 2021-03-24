Ucross — Ucross announced the spring 2021 roster of artists in residence. Twenty-nine artists, working in a variety of disciplines, including visual art, writing, music and dance, will receive uninterrupted time, studio space and living accommodations at Ucross.
The program is proud to offer $1,000 stipends to every incoming resident for the first time. The stipends will help defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with a residency.
Nonfiction writer Rachel Kushner, photographer Sandra de la Loza, and composer Jerome Ellis are among the resident artists this spring season. Ucross is welcoming artists with new procedures and protocols in place to safeguard the health of the artists and Ucross staff. Ucross is a place that invites, and celebrates, distance and space for its fellows to let their work grow.
“This season, Ucross is reasserting our commitment to individual artists by offering stipends, a goal we are very happy to meet after hearing from our artists,” said Sharon Dynak, Ucross President and Executive Director. “We recognize the expenses incurred with a residency and want to help lessen the burden so that the work comes first for our residents. A gift of residency isn’t a gift if it’s a hardship to attend.”
The Spring 2021 list includes artists from 12 states and four countries, as well as artists coming to Ucross through partnerships with The University of Houston’s Creative Writing Program and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music. Additional fellowship partnerships include the Aura Estrada and Herb Alpert awards. The list also includes the most recent recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists.
The full list of spring 2021 artists in residence include:
Literature
Brendan Basham, fiction, Nashville, Tennessee; Lucas Bessire, nonfiction, Norman, Oklahoma; Rebecca Donner, nonfiction, Brooklyn, New York; Allyn Gaestel, nonfiction, Pasadena, California; Meghan Garvey, fiction; New Orleans, Louisiana; Niki Herd, poetry, Houston, Texas; Michael Jackson, playwriting, New York, New York; Josh Kun, nonfiction, Pasadena, California; Afabwaje Kurian, fiction, Iowa City, Iowa; Rachel Kushner, nonfiction, Los Angeles, California; Juliet Lapidos, fiction, Brooklyn, New York; Eleni Sikelianos, poetry, Providence, Rhode Island; Natalia Trigo, fiction, Sugar Land, Texas;
Visual arts
Marina Ancona, printmaking, Brooklyn, New York; Teresa Baker, drawing/mixed media/painting, Los Angeles, California; Nelleke Beltjens, drawing; Roermond, Netherlands; Sandra de la Loza, photography, Los Angeles, California; Noelle Garcia, drawing/painting/sculpture, Highland Park, Illinois; Margeaux Klein, drawing, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Eliza Naranjo Morse, drawing/sculpture, Espanola, New Mexico; Georgia Rowswell, mixed media, Cheyenne; and Valeska Soares, sculpture/installation, Brooklyn, New York
Music/Dance
Jerome Ellis, music composition, Brooklyn, New York; Allie Hankins, dance, Portland, Oregon; Lisa Nevada, dance, New York, New York; Emily Rice, music composition, Los Angeles, California; Laurie Schwartz, music composition, Berlin, Germany; Nicky Sohn music composition, Houston, Texas; Ken Ueno, music composition, Lawndale, California; and Danielle Ward-Griffin, music composition, Houston, Texas.
At Ucross, artists in residence experience a combination of solitude and community, with expansive time for private work, as well as exchanges at group dinners with fellow artists. Facilities include four visual arts studios, four writers’ studios, two composers’ studios and a large loft space suitable for dance and theatre collaborations.
Since its first residencies in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have received residencies. Residencies are awarded to 100 artists each year. Ten artists are in residence at one time, typically a mix of four visual artists, four writers and two composers.