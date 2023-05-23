UCROSS — This spring, celebrating its 40th anniversary as an artist residency program, Ucross welcomed 55 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists from across North America to its historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming.
“Ucross continues to serve as a vital resource for some of the nation’s — and world’s — most extraordinary and inspiriting working artists. This is abundantly clear when we look at the incredible list of fellows we supported this session,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “We are honored to play a role in their creative process, in the development of new work and in the country’s creative ecosystem.”
Notable Ucross fellows during this session have included novelist and screenwriter Hillary Jordan of Brooklyn, New York; composer Karim Douaidy of New York, New York; performance and multidisciplinary artist Annie Saunders of Los Angeles, California; and visual artist Esperanza Cortés of New York, New York.
Residencies range from two to six weeks, with a maximum of 10 artists in residence at one time. Ucross fellows receive a private studio, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef and the unparalleled experience of the majestic High Plains. The residency is fully funded, and Ucross provides fellows with a $1,000 stipend to defray the cost of travel and other expenses.
“My time at Ucross was an unforgettable experience,” said composer Badie Khaleghian of Houston, Texas, after his residency concluded. “The tranquil setting, supportive staff and uninterrupted time and space to work on my creative projects allowed me to fully immerse myself in my art. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a resident at Ucross and for the lasting impact it has had on my creative practice.”
This session’s fellows were selected from more than 515 applicants by an independent jury of artists and critics across disciplines. The roster also includes recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers, as well as artists awarded fellowships through partnerships with esteemed national organizations, including the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, Marion International Fellowship for the Visual and Performing Arts, UCLA Center for the Art of Performance, Shepherd School of Music at Rice University and University of Houston.
The Spring 2023 Ucross Fellows are:
LITERATURE
• Catina Bacote, Nonfiction, Hamden, Connecticut
• Rachel Barenbaum, Fiction, Brookline, Massachusetts
• S. Erin Batiste, Poetry, Brooklyn, New York
• Patrice D. Bowman, Screenwriting, Forest Hills, New York
• Kathryn Bunn-Marcuse, Nonfiction, Seattle, Washington
• Cathy Linh Che, Poetry, New York, New York
• Ira Goga, Poetry, Norwich, Vermont
• Emelie Griffin, Poetry, Houston, TX; University of Houston
• Krista Hanley, Nonfiction, Lakewood, Colorado
• Hillary Jordan, Screenwriting, Brooklyn, New York
• Jessica Kahkoska, Playwrighting, Poughkeepsie, New York; Marion Fellowship
• Yahaira Lawrence, Fiction, Sleepy Hollow, New York
• Edan A. Lepucki, Fiction, Los Angeles, California
• Sally Wen Mao, Poetry, New York, New York
• Sam Mueller, Playwriting, New York, New York
• Kirtan Nautiyal, Nonfiction, Houston, Texas
• Elizabeth Owuor, Nonfiction, Oakland, California
• Marisa Silver, Fiction, Los Angeles, California
• Diana Spechler, Fiction, Plano, Texas
• Scott Manning Stevens, Nonfiction, Syracuse, New York
• Deb Olin Unferth, Fiction, Austin, Texas
• David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Fiction, Highlands Ranch, Colorado
MUSIC/CHOREOGRAPHY
• JoVia Armstrong, Musician/Composer, Charlottesville, Virginia; Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice
• Karim Douaidy, Musician/Composer, Brooklyn, New York
• Margaret Glaspy, Musician/Songwriter, Verona, New Jersey
• Badie Khaleghian, Musician/Composer, Houston, Texas; Shepherd School of Music, Rice University
• Sam Kim, Dance/Choreography, Brooklyn, New York
• Ingrid Laubrock, Musician/Composer, Brooklyn,New York; Herb Alpert Award
• Yunfei Li, Musician/Composer, Overland Park, Kansas
• Emma O’Halloran, Musician/Vocalist, Brooklyn, New York; UCLA Center for the Art of Performance
• Londs Reuter, Dance/Choreography, Durham, North Carolina
• Lucy Rupert, Dance/Choreography, Toronto, Ontario
• Kate Schutt, Musician/Composer, New York, New York
• Miles Toth, Musician/Composer, Brooklyn, New York
• Carolyn Yarnell, Composer, Huntington Beach, California
VISUAL ARTS
• Eduardo Aguilar, Inter/Multidisciplinary, Oaxaca, Mexico
• Daphne Arthur, Painting, Arverne, New York
• Hilary Brace, Drawing, Santa Barbara, California
• Gerald Clarke, Drawing/Printmaking/Sculpture, Anza, CA; Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists
• Esperanza Cortés, Sculpture/Mixed Media/Installation, New York, New York
• June Edmonds, Painting, San Pedro, California
• Michele Foyer, Painting/Sculpture/New Genre, San Francisco, California
• John Jesurun, Inter/Multidisciplinary, New York, New York
• Michael Kolster, Photography, Brunswick, Maine
• Beth Krebs, Sculpture/Film/Video, Oakland, California
• Yuki Maruyama, Drawing/Painting/Installation, Oakland, California
• Jerónimo Reyes-Retana, Video/Performance Art, Boulder, Colorado
• Teri Rueb, Sound Art, Boulder, Colorado
• Talena Sanders, Film/Video/Installation/Photo, Oakland, California
• Annie Saunders, Performance Art, Los Angeles, California; Center for the Art of Performance, UCLA
• Andrew Schneider, Performance Art, Brooklyn, New York; Center for the Art of Performance, UCLA
• Joshua Gen Solondz, Film/Video/Animation/Photo, Brooklyn, New York
• Laurids Sonne, Sound Art, Boulder, Colorado
• Jerry Wellman, Painting/Drawing/Installation, Santa Fe, New Mexico
• Tamara Zibners, Inter/ Multidisciplinary, Roswell, New Mexico
The spring 2023 session began in February and concludes in early June. Before all artists depart, the public will have the rare opportunity to explore the artist residency campus grounds and visit artists in their studios during Ucross Founder’s Day June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Since Ucross’s first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,600 artists have received the gift of time and space.
Ucross is accepting applications for the spring 2024 session, due July 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST.
More information about the artist residency program and Founder’s Day is available at ucross.org.