Folks enjoy the opening of the Ucross Art Gallery Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Jeff Shanor

UCROSS — This spring, celebrating its 40th anniversary as an artist residency program, Ucross welcomed 55 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists from across North America to its historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming.

“Ucross continues to serve as a vital resource for some of the nation’s — and world’s — most extraordinary and inspiriting working artists. This is abundantly clear when we look at the incredible list of fellows we supported this session,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “We are honored to play a role in their creative process, in the development of new work and in the country’s creative ecosystem.”

