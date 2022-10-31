Ucross Art Gallery - 9.26.22.jpg

UCROSS — After a year of closure for major renovations, the Ucross Art Gallery will reopen with a special reception celebrating its new exhibition, “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40,” Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Open to the public, the opening reception will include tours of the new gallery space, the opportunity to meet the curator and artists and refreshments by Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks. Free tickets are available at ucross.org.

