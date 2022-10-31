UCROSS — After a year of closure for major renovations, the Ucross Art Gallery will reopen with a special reception celebrating its new exhibition, “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40,” Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Open to the public, the opening reception will include tours of the new gallery space, the opportunity to meet the curator and artists and refreshments by Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks. Free tickets are available at ucross.org.
“We’re thrilled to show our friends and neighbors what we’ve been working on over the past 12 months,” said Ucross President William Belcher.
Curated by Ucross Fellow and accomplished arts writer Leah Ollman, “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40” features the work of 15 contemporary visual artists selected from Ucross’s impressive roster of alumni. Through their variety of media and forms — fiber and film, paint and pencil, audio and sculpture — the exhibition explores the complexity of time. The exhibiting artists include Michael Berman of Silver City, New Mexico; Arminée Chahbazian of Calistoga, California; Jennifer Garza-Cuen of Corpus Christi, Texas; Munson Hunt of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Shanti Grumbine of New Paltz, New York; Sharon Harper of Cambridge, Massachusetts; Lisa Hochstein of Santa Cruz, California; Elizabeth Hohimer of Marfa, Texas; Bill Morrison of New York, New York; Jenene Nagy of Riverside, California; Sarah McKenzie of Boulder, Colorado; Stephen Vitiello of Richmond, Virginia; Sarah Walker of New York, New York; Anne Wilson of Chicago, Illinois; and Katarina Wong of Santa Fe, New Mexico, New York, New York, and Havana, Cuba.
“Time became the throughline of this exhibition not only because the show celebrates an anniversary — the 40th year of the Ucross residency program — but because a residency is, essentially, a gift of time,” Ollman explained. “I wanted to consider how ‘residency time’ differs from ordinary time and to reckon more broadly with how time is experienced, physically, intellectually and emotionally.”
The updated space provided Ollman with the opportunity to create the largest show ever curated at the Ucross Art Gallery. The new interior features a two-story central room, allowing for the exhibition’s large-scale works of art, as well as expanded wall space and a digital media room. The gallery also now offers an art receiving and storage space, a collaborative meeting room, upgraded lighting and technology and vastly improved accessibility.
This major renovation is a key element of the nonprofit organization’s 40th Anniversary Campaign. Since 1983, Ucross has provided the gift of uninterrupted time and space to over 2,500 visual artists, writers, composers and choreographers on its 20,000-acre ranch in northern Wyoming.
“Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40” will be on view through Jan. 20 at the Ucross Art Gallery, located at 30 Big Red Lane in Ucross. Starting Nov. 5, the gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Entry to the gallery is free and open to the public. The exhibition is sponsored in part by the Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature and Arete Design Group. Learn more at ucross.org.