UCROSS — Ucross will launch a new volunteer program in support of the Ucross Art Gallery, which will reopen this fall after an extensive renovation. The nonprofit arts organization is seeking volunteers who are interested in local history, contemporary art and community engagement. No prior experience is necessary.
“This is an exciting opportunity to take part in Ucross’ vision for the future and its connection to the local community,” said Ucross Communications and Special Events Manager Caitlin Addlesperger. “We are looking for individuals who are passionate about the role that the arts play in the region, as well as those interested in Ucross’ mission, artists and programming.”
Ucross Art Gallery is an extension of Ucross’ mission to foster the creative spirit of artists and groups by providing uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations and the experience of the majestic High Plains while serving as a responsible steward of its 20,000-acre ranch. The gallery presents three exhibitions each year. Each exhibition is accompanied by related educational programming including public workshops, artist talks and guided tours. The exhibition schedule focuses on outstanding Ucross alumni, and it includes an annual show featuring the recipients of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.
Ucross Art Gallery volunteers will welcome visitors to the space, answer questions about the program and community, support public events and assist customers in the gift shop. Training will be provided. Volunteers will enjoy special gallery benefits, including invitations to exclusive events, a gift shop discount and a recognition luncheon, among other benefits.
A limited number of volunteer positions is available. The application deadline is Oct. 10, with training slated to begin Oct. 21. To apply, visit ucrossfoundation.org/volunteer, call 307-737-2291 or fill out a print application at 30 Big Red Lane in Ucross.
Upon reopening this fall, the Ucross Art Gallery’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. The Ucross Art Gallery is free and open to the public.