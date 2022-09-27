Ucross Art Gallery - 9.26.22.jpg
UCROSS — Ucross will launch a new volunteer program in support of the Ucross Art Gallery, which will reopen this fall after an extensive renovation. The nonprofit arts organization is seeking volunteers who are interested in local history, contemporary art and community engagement. No prior experience is necessary.

“This is an exciting opportunity to take part in Ucross’ vision for the future and its connection to the local community,” said Ucross Communications and Special Events Manager Caitlin Addlesperger. “We are looking for individuals who are passionate about the role that the arts play in the region, as well as those interested in Ucross’ mission, artists and programming.”

