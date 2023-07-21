UCROSS — Ucross artist-in-residence Helanius J. Wilkins, an award-winning choreographer, performance artist, activist and educator based in Boulder, Colorado, invites local community members to participate in “The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging,” a project that includes new choreographies, a documentary film and a digital archive of the process and performance.

“The work stitches together a ‘dance-quilt’ to broaden our understandings of what it means to be American and sew ourselves together anew,” Wilkins said. “It is humbling and also an honor to have Ucross as an organizational partner to create one of my landing places in the state of Wyoming.”

