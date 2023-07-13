Ucross foundation in Fall stock
Courtesy photo | Caitlin Addlesperger

UCROSS — Ucross will host its third annual Ucross Arts Festival, which will be held throughout the artist residency campus Aug. 20. 

The free, family-friendly event will feature performances by The Two Tracks and The Sea The Sea with food trucks in The Park at Ucross, as well as the opening reception of a new photography exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery.

