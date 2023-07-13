UCROSS — Ucross will host its third annual Ucross Arts Festival, which will be held throughout the artist residency campus Aug. 20.
The free, family-friendly event will feature performances by The Two Tracks and The Sea The Sea with food trucks in The Park at Ucross, as well as the opening reception of a new photography exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery.
“Ucross is proud to celebrate the vibrant art scene in our region, and we are equally proud to celebrate our role in the nation’s cultural landscape,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “With that in mind, we invite friends and neighbors, as well as those who may not be familiar with our organization, to join us for a day of music, art, food and good cheer at Ucross.”
The festivities will begin with an opening reception of a new exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery from 2-4 p.m. “The Shape of Time: Sixteen Photographers and Their Creative Paths” is guest curated by Ucross alumnus Keith Davis, a photographic historian, author, curator and image maker based in Sheridan, Wyoming.
“I think and hope that every viewer will find this show enriching,” Davis said. “The work is wonderfully varied in style and subject, and the overall theme gets to the heart of the artistic process. Each artist is represented by two works — one early, one more recent — and a statement on the journey in between. Years of work and thought are represented in the gap between the selected works, revealing so much about each artist’s approach. This exhibition allows us to appreciate what these superb artists have done as well as giving us special insight into how they think.”
Featured Ucross artists include Barbara Bosworth of Stow, Massachusetts; Laura Cobb of Lincoln, Nebraska; Christina Fernandez of Norwalk, California; Anthony Hernandez of Fairfield, Idaho; Nicole Jean Hill of Eureka, California; Michael Kolster of Brunswick, Maine; Jin Lee of Chicago, Illinois; Serge J-F. Levy of Tucson, Arizona; Susan Moldenhauer of Laramie, Wyoming; Janet L. Pritchard of Mansfield Center, Connecticut; Victoria Sambunaris of New York, New York; Carla Shapiro of Kingston, New York; Joni Sterbach of Brooklyn, New York; Elizabeth Stone of Bonner, Montana; Youngsuk Suh of Bereley, California, and Incheon, South Korea; and William S. Sutton of Boulder, Colorado.
The exhibition opening will include guided tours led by the curator and complimentary hors d’oeuvres by the Ucross chef.
At 4 p.m., live music and food trucks will begin at The Park at Ucross. The Two Tracks is a touring Americana band that features music by Julie and Dave Huebner of Sheridan. The Sea The Sea is an indie folk duo featuring Ucross alumni Chuck and Mira Costa of Nashville, Tennessee, by way of Upstate New York.
For more information about the bands and day’s activities or to register for free tickets to the Ucross Arts Festival, see ucross.org.
The event is part of Celebrate the Arts, a month-long series of events celebrating the vibrant visual, literary, and performing arts scene at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. Our partner presenting organizations include The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts, Ucross Foundation, and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Discover all events at artinsheridan.com/cta.