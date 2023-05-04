05-04-23 Armstrong,JoViaweb.jpg
UCROSS — Ucross and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice announced today that acclaimed musician, composer and producer JoVia Armstrong of Charlottesville, Virginia, is the 2023 recipient of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Partnership at Ucross award.

Created in 2022 through the vision of Kate Schutt, Ucross alumna and trustee, who studied jazz guitar at the Berklee College of Music, the joint music fellowship is intended to promote equity in the jazz field by providing a female jazz musician/composer with an artist residency of up to two weeks, which includes uninterrupted time, studio space, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef and the experience of the majestic High Plains on Ucross’ historic 20,000-acre ranch in northern Wyoming. The award also includes a $2,000 stipend.

