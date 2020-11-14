UCROSS — Ucross and The Blank Theatre, a Los Angeles institution celebrating 30 years of imaginative theater, created an award, Ucross + The Blank Theatre – Future of Playwriting Prize, for young playwrights nationwide.
Submissions for the national prize remain open through Dec. 21.
The award will be given annually to an emerging playwright — ages 21 to 30 — who best personifies the “Future of Theatre," someone whose voice will shape theater for decades to come and who will bring new thoughts and views to the American theatrical conversation. Eligibility and submission guidelines can be found at TheBlank.com.
“The Blank has always supported and believed in young playwrights as seen through our Young Playwrights Festival and the incredible work we’ve produced over the years,” said Daniel Henning, the founding artistic director of The Blank Theatre. “This new award, developed alongside the Ucross team, will profoundly impact young, emerging voices by offering them monetary support, uninterrupted time and space during a residency, and a platform to showcase their work.”
The chosen playwright will receive a $5,000 cash award, a professionally produced staged reading in The Blank Theatre’s Living Room Series, a new play development program, and a two-week residency at Ucross’s 20,000-acre ranch at the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, including transportation. Two additional finalists will each be awarded $500 cash prizes. There is no entry fee.
At Ucross, artists in residence experience a combination of solitude and community, with time for private work as well as group dinners with fellow artists. Facilities include four visual arts studios, four writers’ studios and two composers’ studios and a large loft space suitable for dance and theatre collaborations.
“Ucross is pleased to announce this new award with The Blank, as it expands our long-standing support of new and emerging artists across disciplines,” said Sharon Dynak, president of Ucross.
“For years we have watched the amazing work and development happening at The Blank and are excited to welcome a winning playwright to our campus.”