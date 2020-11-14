Today

Intermittent snow showers and windy this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 50F. Winds light and variable.