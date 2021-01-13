UCROSS — Ucross will be presenting artwork by the 2019 winners of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.
"Marking Time: Heidi Brandow + Luzene Hill, 2019 Ucross Native American Fellows" opens Jan. 11 and it will be on view at Ucross through March 26. Heidi Brandow (Diné/Kanaka Mãoli) lives in Santa Fe and Luzene Hill (Eastern Band of Cherokee) is based in Atlanta. Both were in residence at Ucross in 2019.
Ucross will host a closing reception with the artists March 26 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. After, the exhibition will travel to the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, where it will be on view from April 8 to June 27.
The multidisciplinary exhibition includes 25 works of art by Brandow and Hill, both distinguished multi-disciplinary artists.
Brandow, as described by Suzanne Newman Fricke in the exhibition brochure introduction, is an artist with a background in science “known for her use of whimsical characters, bright colors, and lacquered surface.” Hill’s work in the exhibition includes a series of ink drawings from a series called "Now that the Gates of Hell Are Closed," as well as an installation titled "Missing" that incorporates cochineal dyed silk and beeswax. "Missing" calls attention to the missing and murdered Indigenous women in the United States and Canada.
“It is a great honor to present Heidi and Luzene’s work in this exceptional exhibition, which is the second exhibition to feature winners of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “We welcome the public to view this visually stunning and powerful work at the Ucross Art Gallery. We are especially grateful to the Yellowstone Art Museum for expanding the exhibition’s reach in our region.”
"Marking Time" is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council, through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature. The Ucross Foundation Art Gallery is located a half mile east of the intersection of highways 14 and 16 East in Ucross. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery will continue to follow current guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health to ensure the safety of its guests and staff.
Brandow is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is commonly filled with whimsical characters and monsters that are often combined with words of poetry, stories and personal reflections. Hailing from a long line of Native Hawaiian singers, musicians and performers on her mother’s side and Diné storytellers and medicine people on her father’s side, she has found that her pursuit of a career in the arts was a natural progression.
Primarily a painter, printmaker and social practice artist, Brandow’s work is centered on the inclusion of Indigenous people and perspectives in the development of ethical and sustainable methods of creative engagement. Heidi K. Brandow is a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts, studied Industrial Design at Istanbul Technical University and is currently a Master of Design Studies in Art, Design and the Public Domain at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Hill is a multimedia artist, best known for socially engaged conceptual installations and performances. Her work reflects interdisciplinary scholarship in visual art, women's studies, Native American culture — topics that are integral to her background and personal journey.
Through work informed by pre-contact culture of the Americas, Hill advocates for indigenous sovereignty — linguistic, cultural and personal sovereignty. These concepts form the basis for her installations, performance, drawings, and artist's books. Recent work, employing indigenous matrilineal motifs, asserts female agency and challenges male dictated hierarchies.
An enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hill lives and works in Atlanta, Georgia. Her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S., Canada, Russia, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Her awards include the 2019 Ucross Fellowship, the 2016 Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Fellowship in Visual Arts, the 2015 Eiteljorg Museum Fellowship, and 2015 First Peoples Fund Fellowship. Hill's work is featured in Susan Powers' book, Cherokee Art: Prehistory to Present and in Josh McPhee's book, "Celebrate People's History!: The Poster Book of Resistance and Revolution," and the PBS documentary, “Native Art NOW!”
Initiated in 2017, the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists supports the work of contemporary Native American artists at all stages of their professional careers. It is open to disciplines that include, but are not limited to, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video, performance art, installation, ceramics and projects involving multiple disciplines.
Two fellowships are awarded annually, one each in spring and fall. The fellowship provides up to a one-month residency at Ucross, as well as a stipend of $2,000. Each fellow is featured in an exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery during the year following their residency. The next application deadline for the fellowship is March 1, 2021.
For further information, contact 307-737-2291, info@ucross.org, or apply online at ucross.org.