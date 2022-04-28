UCROSS — William Belcher, the new president of the Ucross Foundation, took the helm of the organization about a month ago. Belcher has worked in the nonprofit arts sector for more than two decades — and spent the past four years working as Ucross’ director of development — but succeeding Sharon Dynak, who has been with the foundation for 25 years, is no small task.
Dynak arrived at Ucross in fall 1996, after being pulled away from a New York City publishing job by novelist Annie Proulx. Seeking fresh pastures, Dynak directed her travel agent to purchase her a one-way ticket to Billings.
“Are you sure that’s a one-way ticket to Billings?” Dynak recalled the travel agent asking.
Upon her arrival at Ucross, Dynak took over as residency director, carrying the torch of an “artist-centric” residency program that began at the ranch in 1983 and helping to raise Ucross’ profile on the national level. The residency program, which Dynak described as the core of the foundation’s function, offers artists the gift of uninterrupted time to focus on their work.
Dynak set to work. She said she approached challenges with the artists in mind, ensuring the residency program worked to make their lives and work better and more productive. She built relationships with the Sundance Institute, PEN/Hemingway Awards, Pew Fellowships for the Arts and many other national organizations as well as local partnerships with the Wyoming Girls School, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the University of Wyoming.
The residency program expanded. When she first arrived, Dynak said the foundation welcomed eight residents at a time. Today, Ucross hosts 10 residents at a time — four in visual arts, four in writing and two in performing arts or music — for a total of about 100 artists per year.
Dynak said all Ucross staff, from gardeners to the president, share a commitment to ensuring artists are able to do their best possible work on the ranch.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have so many [Ucross staff members] that share that same appreciation…” Dynak said. “Everybody seems to really respond with a lot of inspiration and real commitment.”
In the 2000s, Dynak was named executive director and president of the foundation. All of a sudden, Dynak said, 25 years had gone by.
“I never expected that,” Dynak said of spending so much time at the Ucross Foundation. “Ucross is such a compelling place.”
Since announcing her intentions to retire last year, Dynak and Belcher have worked together to ensure the transition of power is as seamless as possible. Belcher said he shadowed Dynak from January to April, understanding her routine as president, and their titles officially switched earlier this month.
Belcher said he hopes to maintain the momentum established by Ucross’ founder, Raymond Plank, and Dynak. He has been around Ucross for several years as director of development and is well connected to ongoing projects at Ucross, from fundraising efforts to the foundation’s art gallery renovation.
“I don’t have to learn all that stuff from scratch,” Belcher said.
The primary shift under his leadership, Belcher said, will be continuing the transition from a founder-centric to a more traditional nonprofit model.
To ensure the Ucross Foundation remains a relevant and meaningful resource for artists in residence and the Sheridan County community, Belcher said the foundation must be funded and organized by a diverse pool of donors, grants and gifts.
Although Belcher admitted the model is different from the founder-centric model on which Ucross was based, all organizations move through these life cycles, Belcher said.
Dynak is not entirely gone. She’ll remain Ucross’ creative advisor and a director of the foundation’s national advisory council, and she’s committed to providing any support Belcher needs. Dynak also said she hopes to see some of the projects she planned as president come to fruition.
“I’ve always been an enthusiast and a champion…I’ll find some way of continuing that sort of service to the artists, and that’s exciting for me,” Dynak said.
The Ucross Foundation is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Belcher said, and officials are looking forward to the future of the organization, despite the change in leadership.
“We are looking to the next 40 years,” Belcher said.