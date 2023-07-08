Ucross Foundation summer.jpg
Buy Now

Ucross Foundation shows off its summer colors.

 Courtesy photo

UCROSS — In celebration of the artist residency program's 40th anniversary, Ucross will host a gala and fundraising dinner Sept. 27. Ucross will present Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon with its Outstanding Patrons of the Arts Award for their generosity and commitment to the arts in Wyoming.

The Gordons will be welcomed to the stage by best-selling author Craig Johnson, a longtime Ucross neighbor. Founding Trustee and longtime Chairman Jim Nelson will also be honored with the Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership for his vision and unwavering support for Ucross. 

Recommended for you