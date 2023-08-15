08-15 PEOPLE jackie Vitale ucross chefweb.jpg

 Courtesy photo | Ucross Foundation

UCROSS — Ucross hired Jackie Vitale as the new chef of the acclaimed artist residency program in northern Wyoming.

Vitale joins Ucross with more than a decade of international experience in cooking, baking and foodservice, with a strong background in the arts. Vitale’s professional experience includes co-owning an urban farm and restaurant in Florida, managing a subscription-based bakery business from her own home and working as a cheesemaker in London. Her passions for the arts and cooking led her to a role as chef-in-residence at another famed residency program, the Rauschenberg Residency on Captiva Island in Florida.

