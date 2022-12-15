Ucross Christmas Standalones 004.jpg
Buy Now

Ebenezer Eferobor plays a piece he arranged during the Ucross Foundations 9th annual Community Christmas Celebration Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

UCROSS — The 10th annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Raymond Plank Center. The family-friendly festivities are open to all, with free tickets available at ucross.org or via Eventbrite.

Following a decade of tradition, bestselling author and Ucross neighbor Craig Johnson will give a special reading of a new short Christmas story featuring his beloved character, Walt Longmire. 

Tags

Recommended for you