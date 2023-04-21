11-12-22 SCENE ucross art gallery opening 3web.jpg
Folks enjoy the opening of the Ucross Art Gallery Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Jeff Shanor

Ucross — Ucross invites the community to meet the artists and curator behind the Ucross Art Gallery’s current exhibition, “Field Guide: Teresa Baker + Anthony Hudson + Jessica Mehta + Eliza Naranjo Morse,” during an artist talk and reception May 5.

The exhibition features art by recent recipients of the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists, a program that supports the creative process of contemporary Indigenous artists through a monthlong residency at Ucross, the opportunity to present work publicly and a monetary award. The featured artists include Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa) of Los Angeles, California; Anthony Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Siletz) of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Mehta (Cherokee Nation) of Portland, Oregon; and Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) of Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico.

