6.6.2022 - Ucross Founder's Day 004.jpg
Buy Now

A guestbook in Ucross' Kocur writer's studio sits open with a message from writer Cheryl Strayed during the Ucross Foundation's Founder's Day event Saturday, June 4, 2022. "Long live Ucross," Strayed wrote in her entry.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

UCROSS — Ucross announced today the second annual Founder’s Day June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to tour the artist residency campus, visit the artists in their studios, explore the Ucross Art Gallery, enjoy a picnic on the lawn and celebrate the program’s 40th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at our residency program and what makes it special,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “It’ll be a fun afternoon that will honor Raymond Plank’s legacy and celebrate our mission to foster the creative spirit.”

Recommended for you