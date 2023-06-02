Ucross Foundation summer.jpg
UCROSS — Ucross is hosting the second annual Founder’s Day June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to tour the artist residency campus; visit the acclaimed national artists, writers, and performers in their studios; explore the Ucross Art Gallery; listen to live music from the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra; enjoy a picnic on the lawn; and celebrate the program’s 40th Anniversary. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at our residency program and what makes it special,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “It’ll be a fun afternoon that will honor Raymond Plank’s legacy and celebrate our mission to foster the creative spirit.”

