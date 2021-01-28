UCROSS — Ucross established two new endowed fellowships with Yale University. The fellowships will provide residencies at Ucross to theater artists, composers and musicians from the Yale School of Drama and the Yale School of Music.
Ucross founder Raymond Plank (1922-2018) was a World War II veteran, business leader, philanthropist and Yale alumnus. After graduating from Yale with a Bachelor of Arts degree, he formed Apache Corporation, which under his leadership, became one of the world’s leading independent oil and gas companies. Recognizing that artists need creative space and time to produce their best work, Plank established the Ucross Foundation in 1981 and initiated the foundation’s first artist residencies in 1983. Since then, more than 2,500 artists have received the gift of time and space at Ucross’s 20,000-acre working cattle ranch, located in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains.
The partnerships were made possible by the Raymond Plank Philanthropy Fund and Deborah and Ed Koehler of Houston.
“I am deeply honored to continue serving Raymond’s vision and his lifelong commitment to Yale, Ucross, the arts, and nature conservation by establishing these endowed fellowships that will forge even stronger bonds between two of his loves: Yale and Ucross,” said Deborah Koehler, Ucross trustee and the executive director of the Raymond Plank Philanthropy Fund.
The Ucross / Yale fellowships will support the creative work of graduate students or faculty from the Yale School of Drama and the School of Music who are selected to receive a residency at Ucross. Residency periods will range in length from two to four weeks, based on the needs of fellowship recipients. Each fellow will also receive a travel stipend.