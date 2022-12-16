Ucross foundation in Fall stock
Courtesy photo | Caitlin Addlesperger

UCROSS — Ucross today announced the launch of an open call for applications for general studio residencies and The Ford Family Foundation Fellowships.

Selected fellows will enjoy uninterrupted time and space on the nonprofit’s historic 20,000-acre ranch in fall 2023, when Ucross will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its renowned artist residency program. Applications are due March 1, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

Tags

Recommended for you