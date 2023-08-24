UCROSS — Ucross Art Gallery announces its new exhibition, “The Shape of Time: 16 Photographers and Their Creative Paths,” which opened during the Ucross Arts Festival on Aug. 20 with 300 attendees exploring the show, meeting the curator and visiting the artists throughout the afternoon. The new Ucross Café, which opens today, will offer visitors another reason to see Ucross, explore the exhibition and learn more about the organization’s mission.

“The Shape of Time,” guest curated by Keith F. Davis of Sheridan features 16 alumni of Ucross’ acclaimed artist residency program in northern Wyoming. The exhibition explores the nature of the creative process: where ideas are born and how — and why — an artist’s vision evolves.

