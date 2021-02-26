UCROSS — Ucross established a new partnership with Rice University's Shepherd School of Music.
An annual fellowship will award four weeks of Ucross residency time to accomplished artists and/or scholars in the field of music. The Ucross/Rice fellowships will support the creative work of graduate students or faculty from the Shepherd School of Music who are selected to receive a Ucross residency.
This year, the inaugural fellowship will be given to two composers, who will each receive two-week residencies at Ucross: composer and doctoral student, Nicky Sohn, and assistant professor of musicology at Rice University, Danielle Ward-Griffin.
From ballet to opera to Korean traditional orchestra, the wide-ranging talents of composer and fellowship recipient Nicky Sohn are sought after across the United States, Europe and Asia, according to a press release from Ucross. Sohn has enjoyed commissions from the world's preeminent performing arts institutions, including sold-out performances at the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany, The National Orchestra of Korea, and the Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra.
She was recently commissioned by the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and her music has been featured at renowned music festivals including the Aspen Music Festival, Perlman Music Program, Les Ecoles d'Art Americaines de Fontainebleau, Ars Nova with Unsuk Chin and the Seoul Philharmonic and Chelsea Music Festival with Ken-David Masur. Sohn holds degrees from The Juilliard School and Mannes College of Music, and she is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at the Shepherd School of Music with Anthony Brandt.
Fellowship recipient Danielle Ward-Griffin's work focuses on how the performance and production of opera have been transformed through new media, and she is currently writing a book on opera on television in the 1950s and 1960s.
Ward-Griffin has been published in the Journal of the American Musicological Society, the Journal of the Society for American Music, Music & Letters, Cambridge Opera Journal and Opera Quarterly. She has also contributed chapters to various books on the composer Benjamin Britten. One of her articles, "As Seen on TV: Putting the NBC Opera on Stage," won the 2019 Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson award from the American Society for Composers, Authors and Publishers. She holds PhD and master's degrees from Yale University and a bachelor of music degree from McGill University.