UCROSS — Ucross Foundation staff announced its Ucross Spotlight spring calendar, featuring virtual events with artists, authors and journalists.
Ucross Spotlight, which started as a nationwide series of in-person, artist-centric events, is designed to bring diverse audiences together to celebrate Ucross’ esteemed alumni, their work, and their contribution to the nation's arts and letters. The first Ucross Spotlight, held in 2019 at Playwrights Horizons, welcomed Ucross Fellows and award-winning playwrights Michael R. Jackson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Ucross Fellow and Tony/Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. Since the pandemic, Ucross has transitioned the series to an online forum, hosting eight events to date on Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube.
Participating artists this year include
visual artist Karen Kitchel; art writer Leah Ollman (The Los Angeles Times, Art in America); acclaimed authors Joshua Ferris and Ottessa Moshfegh.
Aura Estrada Prize founder, codirector and New Yorker contributing writer Francisco Goldman; writer and Aura Estrada codirector Gabriela Jauregui; and 2019 Aura Estrada Prize winner Natalia Trigo kicked off the spring series April 22. The Aura Estrada Prize is given biannually to young female writers living in Mexico or the U.S. whose work is written in Spanish.
Upcoming Ucross Spotlight virtual event dates are:
• May 20, Karen Kitchel and Leah Ollman
• June 10, Joshua Ferris and Ottessa Moshfegh
To register for the free online events, see ucross.org.