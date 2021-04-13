SHERIDAN — Ucross and Los Angeles’ The Blank Theatre announced winners of a new joint “Future of Playwriting” prize.
The winners — Kori Alston and Dave Osmundsen — receive a cash award of $5,000 each, professionally produced staged readings in The Blank Theatre’s Living Room Series and two-week residencies at Ucross.
Alston is a writer, poet and activist based in Brooklyn, New York and the Berkshires in Massachusetts.
A previously Chicago-based artist, Alston is a graduate of Northwestern University where he began his work as a playwright. His work has been featured at the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts, Victory Gardens Theater, as well as other smaller venues, and has earned him the Agnes Nixon Award for Playwriting. As a middle school teacher in Brownsville, his work takes a particular interest in the way in which young people of color process trauma.
Osmundsen is an autistic playwright and dramaturg whose work explores the intersections of queerness and neurodiversity.
He is a resident playwright with Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, a neurodiverse theater company based in Providence, Rhode Island. His work has been seen and developed at KCACTF Region 8, Kennedy Center/NNPN MFA Playwrights Workshop, B Street Theatre, William Inge Theatre Festival, Midwest Dramatists Conference, Phoenix Theatre Company, and more. His play “Light Switch” was the 2021 Distinguished Achievement recipient of the Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award. His one-act play “A Firework Unexploded” was a semifinalist for the NYC Audio Theatre Writing Contest and was produced by Pint-Sized in London.
A.K. Payne, an additional finalist receiving a $500 cash prize, is a playwright, womanist, artist-theorist and theater-maker. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and African-American Studies from Yale College and is currently pursuing an MFA in playwriting from Yale School of Drama. She is an alumna of the Mellon Mays Fellowship Program and has served as leadership of several Black theatre ensembles. In 2019, she received the Leadership Award for Community Arts and Service at the Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale and the Louis Sudler Prize in the Performing and Creative Arts for her work as an artistic director and playwright.