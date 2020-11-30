UCROSS — Ucross Foundation invites the community to experience “Silent Nights at Ucross,” a month-long opportunity to visit the festively decorated grounds in the Park at Ucross.
Thousands of Christmas lights adorn the trees in the park, which will be lit daily from dusk to dawn through Jan. 11. The Ucross Chapel will also be open daily throughout the holiday season.
Powder River Energy Corporation has once again provided volunteer help with the Christmas tree lights. Special touches and additional decorations will be found throughout the grounds and in the Ucross Chapel.
Due to public health precautions, a public event will not be held this year.
“While it was a difficult decision to forego our annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration, we have chosen to be abundantly cautious, especially at the holidays,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “We hope the dazzling lights and magical outdoor setting of the Park at Ucross will bring joy and peace to our neighbors, friends and families this holiday season.”
A special Ucross Christmas video, which will include a reading by Craig Johnson, will be created in early December and made available on Ucross social platforms and at ucross.org.
In the spirit of holiday giving, Ucross will make donations to Sheridan People Assistant Food Bank in Sheridan and the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Buffalo. This year, in light of the Ucross Native American Fellowship initiatives, donations will also be made to organizations in our region who are working to help Native American families.
The Park at Ucross and Ucross Chapel are located at the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 east in Ucross. For further information, see www.ucross.org or contact 307-737-2291 or info@ucross.org.