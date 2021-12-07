UCROSS — With fireworks, caroling and treats scheduled, the ninth annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration will take place Dec. 11 at the Raymond Plank Center.
Free and open to all, the family-friendly festivities will be from 4-6 p.m., culminating in the lighting of thousands of Christmas tree lights and a fireworks display.
Among the most enjoyed traditions of the celebration is a special reading of a new short Christmas story by bestselling author and Ucross neighbor Craig Johnson, known for his series “Longmire.”
This year, the event will also include a piano performance by Ebenezer Eferobor, an internationally experienced composer who grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and developed deep-rooted connections in the area while attending Sheridan College. In addition, the Buffalo Balladiers will sing Christmas carols. The event will be complete with crafts for children and festive refreshments for all.
In the spirit of Christmas, Ucross invites guests to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items for families in need. After the event, Ucross staff will distribute the donated items to several local community food pantries.
“The Ucross Community Christmas Celebration has become a beloved annual tradition,” Ucross President Sharon Dynak said. “We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors back to Ucross to celebrate the holidays together.”
At the conclusion of the evening, a cannon will be fired by Ucross neighbor Joe Reed to announce the start of a spectacular fireworks display by Bruce Burns and his expert crew, followed by the lighting of Christmas trees in the Park at Ucross. The Powder River Energy Corporation team again volunteered to hang the Christmas tree lights.
Named for the artist residency nonprofit’s founder, the Raymond Plank Center is located at the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 East in Ucross. For further information, see ucross.org, call 307-737-2291 or email info@ucross.org.