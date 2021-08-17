SHERIDAN — With live music, food trucks and art giveaways, Ucross Foundation will host its first-ever festival on Sunday from 4-6:30 p.m.
As part of Sheridan County’s Celebrate the Arts weekend, Music in the Park at Ucross will be a free, family-friendly event held throughout the artist residency campus.
The afternoon will feature bluegrass/folk music by internationally acclaimed musicians Laurie Lewis, Darol Anger and Sharon Gilchrist. Sheridan-based singer-songwriter Sarah Sample will give the opening performance.
The festival will also include an art giveaway and tours of the Ucross Art Gallery exhibition "American Memory: Inside Out" in the iconic Big Red Barn. Local food trucks Bonafide and Stoked Pizza will be offering their menus in the park throughout the event.
“We are delighted to present renowned musicians Darol Anger and Laurie Lewis, both of whom have spent creative time at Ucross,” Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak said. “And we look forward to welcoming their fellow musician Sharon Gilchrist. With a performance by Sarah Sample opening the event, it promises to bring our community together in the spirit of summer and a true celebration of the arts.”
The Park at Ucross is located at the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 East in Ucross. The Big Red Barn is located at 30 Big Red Lane, a half-mile east of the intersection.