UCROSS — Members of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion Committee will host a Chamber Coffee event June 23 at 8 a.m.
The event will take place at the Ucross Raymond Plank Center, located at the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 in Ucross, or 2753 U.S. Highway 14, Clearmont.
Chamber Coffees are a way to connect with the outlying areas in Sheridan County and learn more about the businesses, projects and issues in those communities. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.