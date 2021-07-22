UCROSS — An opening reception at the Ucross Art Gallery from 5-7 p.m. Friday will celebrate this summer’s exhibition, “American Memory: Inside Out.” The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition features work by former Ucross artists-in-residence Monica J. Brown of Chicago, Bill Will of Portland and Sheridan’s own Brittney Denham-Whisonant.
Curated by Ucross Program Director Tracey Kikut, the 31 works in the exhibition explore the idea of collective memory, offering a cross-section of Americana through a variety of expression, including sculptural work, quilted textiles, photo-collage and mixed media. The exhibition is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council, through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature and will be on view through Aug. 27.
“All of us at Ucross look forward to hosting our first in-person gallery event since 2019,” said Sharon Dynak, Ucross president and executive director. “We are honored to present work by this trio of distinguished artists and to welcome back everyone in the community.”
Held in Ucross’ iconic Big Red Barn, the reception will include gallery walk-throughs, complimentary food and drink, and the opportunity to meet one of the featured artists, the local Denham-Whisonant, who teaches art at Sheridan College.
Joined virtually by Brown, the Ucross alum will also guide workshops with students of Wyoming Girls School in the days leading up to the event.
Ucross is located at 30 Big Red Lane, Clearmont.