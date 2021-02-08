UCROSS — Ucross will receive $11,000 from The National Endowment for the Arts to support its artist residency program. Specifically, this grant award will provide support for Latinx writers and artists in residence in 2021.
Ucross is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million selected during the first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the grants for art projects funding category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support Ucross,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Ucross is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence and resilience during this very challenging year.”