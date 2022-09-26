UCROSS — Ucross, the artist residency program in northern Wyoming, announced Monday it will reopen the Ucross Art Gallery Nov. 4 with a new exhibition titled “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40.” The public is invited to the opening reception Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

The gallery, which has been closed for 12 months to undergo a major renovation as part of the nonprofit organization’s 40th Anniversary Campaign, extends Ucross’ mission into its community by offering exhibitions, events and educational arts activities to the public.

