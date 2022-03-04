UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation will host a conversation between Tina Barney and Judith Freeman as part of its Ucross Uninterrupted series March 10 at 6 p.m.
The series, which will feature interviews, videos and events — virtual and in-person — celebrates alumni artists, their achievements and their role in the nation’s arts and letters.
On March 10, through Zoom or Facebook Live, the virtual conversation will include writer Judith Freeman and photographer Tina Barney.
Freeman and Barney have been close friends for four decades. Together, they have experienced personal and professional milestones, collaborated on artistic projects and traveled the world.
During Uninterrupted, the duo will discuss female friendship, as well as share an update from their latest collaborative project.
Female friendship is a theme in Freeman's recently published novel, "MacArthur Park."
Freeman is an acclaimed novelist, critic and essayist. She and her husband, award-winning photographer Anthony Hernandez, were the first couple to be in residence at Ucross together. Today, the Freemans serve on the Ucross National Advisory Council.
Over the course of her 40-year career, acclaimed American photographer Barney has illuminated the inner lives of her subjects. Her photographs are in numerous public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. In September 2017, Rizzoli USA published Tina Barney, an eponymous monograph spanning her career.
To register for the March 10 event, see ucrossfoundation.org or follow Ucross on Facebook.