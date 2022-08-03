6.6.2022 - Ucross Founder's Day 003.jpg
Picnickers enjoy lunch in front of the Ranch House during the Ucross Foundation's Founder's Day celebration Saturday, June 4, 2022.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — This week, artists from across the nation began the seasonal migration to Ucross for the start of the artist residency program’s Fall 2022 session.

From August through early December, 55 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists will be at Ucross, which is located on a historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming. An independent jury comprised of artists and leaders in the field selected the fellows from nearly 400 applicants, as well as a dozen partners.

