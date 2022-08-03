SHERIDAN — This week, artists from across the nation began the seasonal migration to Ucross for the start of the artist residency program’s Fall 2022 session.
From August through early December, 55 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists will be at Ucross, which is located on a historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming. An independent jury comprised of artists and leaders in the field selected the fellows from nearly 400 applicants, as well as a dozen partners.
Notable Ucross Fellows this session include Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer Michael R. Jackson of New York, New York; acclaimed visual artist Kunlin He of San Francisco, California; writer, poet and critic Gabriela Jauregui of Mexico City, Mexico; famed singer-songwriter Ceci Bastida of Pasadena, California; PEN/Hemingway Award finalist Regina Porter of Brooklyn, New York; multidisciplinary creator and director of site-specific experiences Annie Saunders of Los Angeles, California; and award-winning novelist Dana Spiotta of Syracuse, New York.
“Ucross is thrilled to welcome this inspiring group of artists to the majestic High Plains of Wyoming,” said Ucross President William Belcher. “This session’s artists will travel here from 17 states, as well as Mexico and England. We are honored to provide uninterrupted time and space in an unparalleled setting to these artists to further their artistic vision.”
Ucross residencies range from two to six weeks, with a maximum of 10 artists in residence at one time. Fellows receive a private studio, living accommodations, meals by a professional chef, and cross-cultural and interdisciplinary conversation among the cohort, as well as the experience of working in northern Wyoming. In addition, Ucross continues to provide invited applicants with a $1,000 stipend to defray the cost of travel and other expenses.
This session’s roster includes general Ucross residents who applied through the open call to artists across disciplines; recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers; and residents joining the program through partnerships with esteemed national organizations, including the Aura Estrada Prize, Yale School of Music, the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, the Alley Theatre, Toi Derricotte/Cave Canem, the Ford Family Foundation, the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Blank Theatre, Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice and UCLA Center for the Art of Performance.
Ucross is currently accepting applications for the spring 2023 session. More information about the artist residency program is available at ucross.org.