UCROSS — Ucross today announced that Anne Pendergast of Big Horn has joined the artist residency program’s Board of Trustees. Born and raised in Maine, Pendergast earned a BA from Bowdoin College and an MS in geology from Oregon State University, then moved to Wyoming in 1983 to work with an oil and gas exploration company in Casper. 

She served on the Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy Wyoming for 16 years and the National Advisory Council for The Brinton Museum for six years.

