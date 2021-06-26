UCROSS — Ucross Foundation welcomed two new members to its staff recently. Caitlin Addlesperger joins as communications and special events manager, and Randy Rosalez joins as business manager.
Addlesperger grew up in Sheridan and attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, where she obtained a degree in modern languages and literature. Over the next decade, she worked in marketing for Umbra Institute, an American school in Perugia, Italy; the national headquarters of Eataly USA in New York City; and, most recently, The Sheridan Press, where she was director of special projects.
Addlesperger serves on the boards of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Civic Theatre Guild, is a member of AAUW and teaches the occasional Italian cooking class at Verdello. She lives in Sheridan with her husband and 3-month-old daughter.
“I have always admired Ucross and its mission to provide artists with uninterrupted time in the place I love most — Wyoming,” Addlesperger said. “Ucross’s contribution to arts and culture are invaluable, as are the effects that the organization has had on our own local community through world-class programs and events. Now, I am thrilled to help spread the word about the artist residency program and its impact.”
Rosalez brings with him more than 30 years of accounting experience. Rosalez grew up in the Sheridan area before attending the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he obtained an accounting degree.
Early in his career, he moved to Casper, where he became a Certified Public Accountant and specialized in nonprofit and government auditing, as well as tax accounting. For the last 20 years, he has worked as a private controller, largely for energy companies in Casper and Denver.
“I am excited to return to my roots, both living near the Bighorn Mountains and working in the nonprofit sector,” Rosalez said. “And I am equally humbled and happy to now be part of the Ucross family.”