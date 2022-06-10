SHERIDAN — A breakfast fundraiser to benefit Ukraine will take place June 11 from 8-11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
The meal will include pancakes, sausage, fruit and eggs along with cheese crepes, a typical Ukrainian breakfast item.
Alla Sewvello, an American citizen born in Ukraine, will be in attendance. Sewvello lives in Sheridan and currently has family in Donetsk and Sumy, Ukraine.
Donations for the breakfast will be accepted, and all proceeds will be matched by the Presbyterian Church Mission Committee and donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Ukrainian garden flags will also be sold at the breakfast for $20 apiece.
For additional information, contact the church at 307-672-1717. The church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.