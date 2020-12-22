SHERIDAN — A federal reserve line graph tracking Sheridan County’s unemployment rate since 1990 is full of the expected peaks and valleys, and they largely follow a consistent pattern.
The peaks usually come in mid-winter around January and February, according to David Bullard, senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. As tourism and construction jobs dry up in the winter off-season, the line climbs ever higher.
Unemployment drops throughout the spring and summer and reaches its lowest point in the fall right before the winter season starts, Bullard said.
In October 2019, the county’s unemployment rate was at 2.9% — the lowest it had been since September 2008. From there, the unemployment rate took its expected climb, but it didn’t stop in January, Bullard said.
“This year is a little different,” Bullard said. “I think we’re primarily seeing the pandemic, and our recovery from it, instead of the normal seasonal things we see. Those old trends are still there, I think, but they are harder to see right now in light of everything else going on.”
In just six months, from October 2019 to April 2020, Sheridan County’s unemployment rate rose 5.7% to a peak of 8.6%. This is the steepest increase in the county’s unemployment rate recorded by the federal reserve.
“In April, we saw a lot of individuals coming in whose employment was affected by the mandates — people who worked in restaurants and the hospitality industry,” said Christina Arizona, Sheridan Workforce Center manager. “That was what drove the surge.”
The six months since that peak have shown unemployment numbers decreasing, although at a slightly slower pace than they increased this spring, Bullard said. From its April peak of 8.6%, unemployment has decreased to 4.1% in October 2020.
“People continue to draw from unemployment during temporary closures of their businesses,” Arizona said. “But we’re not seeing the same level of demand we were seeing in April.”
It’s largely been a linear journey down from the peak with most months presenting big decreases in the unemployment rate, Bullard said. This is a trend mirrored not just in other counties, but the state as a whole, which has seen its unemployment rate decline from 9.6% in April 2020 to 5% in October 2020.
“What we see at the statewide level is that things have been steadily getting better since May,” Bullard said. “And we’re seeing that at the county level as well.”
The county’s October unemployment rate places it right in the middle of the state’s counties, Bullard said. While 4.1% is a far cry from the 2.9% rate of Albany County, it is also well below the 7.8% rate of Natrona County. Ten counties have lower unemployment rates than Sheridan while 12 have higher rates.
Of Sheridan’s neighboring counties, Campbell and Johnson counties have higher unemployment rates at 6.4% and 4.5% respectively. Big Horn County’s unemployment rate is lower than Sheridan at 3.8%.
“It looks like unemployment is fairly low in Sheridan County compared to the statewide situation,” Bullard said. “The areas that have been hardest hit are the key energy-producing areas in the state like Natrona, Campbell and Sweetwater counties. The economy of Sheridan County is not as tied into energy. So while you guys have been hit, you haven’t been hit as hard as some of those other counties I mentioned.”
Arizona agreed that the county’s fairly diverse and tourism-focused economy kept it from being hit as hard as other counties.
“Sheridan’s always had a lower unemployment rate than a lot of the rest of the state,” Arizona said. “When you look at the type of employment around Sheridan County, it is pretty diverse, but also relies heavily on tourism, which hasn’t been impacted as strongly as something like the energy industry.”
Still, there is a long way to go before the county — and the state — approaches “normal” unemployment numbers, Bullard said. The county’s October unemployment rate was still 1.2% higher than in 2019. There were 219 more unemployed Sheridan County residents than in October 2019, according to Bullard.
Arizona cautioned that the road back to normal likely wouldn’t be a completely linear one, and there will be seasonal peaks and valleys along the way. She expects Sheridan County to see a small unemployment bump in the winter season before the decline continues.
“Every winter, we do see an increase as some of those seasonal jobs dry up,” Arizona said. “It kind of depends on what continues to happen with COVID-19, but I definitely expect to see an increase in unemployment in January as we usually do.”
With COVID-19 vaccines starting to circulate through the state, Bullard expressed hope that the local economy- and unemployment rates - could return to normal levels soon. But there is still no clear time frame on when that will happen, Bullard said.
“The pandemic situation does seem to be getting better with vaccines starting to roll out,” Bullard said. “But it’s hard to say just how long it will take before unemployment will start to rebound. It’s certainly not going to be instantaneous.”
In the meantime, Arizona encourages all community residents facing unemployment to call the local workforce center at 307-675-5401.
“We can help them find employment in various ways — from job searching to resume assistance to mock interviews,” Arizona said. “I would encourage people to use us as a resource, because we’re here to help 24/7.”
Gov. Mark Gordon announced in an executive order on Monday that the government would provide aid to local businesses that had to let employees go as a result of the pandemic and the state’s COVID-related health orders. Under the order, impacted businesses will not have to cover the unemployment insurance benefit charges typically levied by the Department of Workforce Services.
Eligible businesses include those specifically listed in the governor’s coronavirus-related health orders, like theaters, bars, coffee shops, gyms, conference rooms, museums and more.
“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Gordon said in a statement on Monday. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times.”